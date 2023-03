Beekmantown, NY – Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent, Daniel Mannix, has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is underway.

The initial leave period will last from 2-4 weeks, according to the Beekmantown Central School District.

Discussions and further consideration surrounding the decision will take place among the board of education.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details regarding the investigation will be provided when they become available.