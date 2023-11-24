Westford, VT – By now, you’ve probably had the chance to sit down and enjoy your Thanksgiving feast. But did you know that turkey you ate could have been raised right here in Vermont?

The state has multiple turkey farms that have been in business for decades, including Adams Turkey Farm in Westford, which first opened in 1984. They’re now Vermont’s third largest turkey grower, and owners Dave and Judy Adams manage over one-thousand birds each year.

“When we first started, we raised about 100 birds,” said Dave Adams, thinking back to the farm’s inaugural year. “I went to a local market right here in Essex, asked him if he would be interested in buying fresh turkeys, and he said, ‘absolutely!'”

“I always say when the birds arrive, it’s like, ‘I’m glad you’re an Adams turkey,'” said Judy Adams. “If you have to be a turkey, I’m glad you’re here.”

Although the turkeys the Adams raise are fully grown by November, they were only born four months prior in July. The turkeys arrive at the farm when they’re just one day old to begin the growing process, and are fed an antibiotic-free, hormone-free, vegetarian diet, mostly consisting of grains. When it’s all said and done, the hens weigh in anywhere between 14 to 28 pounds, and their biggest toms get as heavy as 42 pounds.

“They are our number one priority because they give their life for us, and they deserve the respect, and that translates into a beautiful product,” said Judy Adams.

“I want them, and Judy wants them, and our workers want them to have the best possible care they can have for our customers,” Dave Adams said. “Our customers deserve it. You know, they’re paying a premium price for them, and they deserve a premium product.”

Each year when Thanksgiving rolls around and it’s time to process the birds, the majority of them end up going to the same place: Healthy Living, a market with locations in South Burlington, Williston, and Saratoga Springs, New York. The partnership between Adams Turkey Farm and Healthy Living dates all the way back to 1985, just the second year in business for the Adams family.

“It’s more than a tradition, it’s really a true family partnership,” said Nina Lesser-Goldsmith, co-owner of Healthy Living. “The Adams were my mom’s first partner in selling turkey and chicken. The Adams Turkey Farm team, their values, and the Healthy Living team’s values are totally aligned in product quality, and that’s why I’m so proud to carry them.”

While this year’s flock has now come and gone, the two businesses are already looking forward to 2024, along with many more decades of providing families in Vermont and New York with Thanksgiving’s primary dish.

“It’s very hard when these birds are gone,” said Judy Adams. “It’s almost like I grieve every year for a little bit … until I cash the checks!”

“If you love what you do, you’re going to do a good job, and we here at Adams absolutely love raising turkeys, I love turkeys.”