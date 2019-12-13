Behind the scenes: Burlington Fire Department shops for kids at UVM Children’s Hospital

Burlington Fire Department set out to Walmart in Williston, Vermont, early Friday morning to get a head start on holiday shopping for kids at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

This local initiative is called ‘Operation Fire Cuffs’, a joint effort to collect and deliver toys to kids and families who are spending the holidays in the hospital.

Burlington Senior Firefighter, Phil Edgerly says 28 local agencies team up and contribute to the massive drive each year.

The 9th annual event will kick off at UVM Children’s Hospital on Thursday, December 19th at 12:30 p.m.

