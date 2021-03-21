Bellows Falls officials still hoping for funding to repair Vilas Bridge

Officials in a Bellows Falls are hoping federal funds will become available to help pay for repairs to the long-closed Vilas Bridge across the Connecticut River.

The spandrel-arch bridge connects Bellows Falls and Walpole, New Hampshire. It’s been closed since it failed an inspection in 2009 and businesses on both sides of the border say they have felt the effects.

Officials in both states have lobbied to get the bridge back on New Hampshire’s 10-year capital project’s list. The Rockingham, New Hampshire, Select Board agreed last week to seek a federal earmark if necessary to try and get work on the bridge.

New Hampshire owns about 75% of the bridge and historically has been responsible for paying for the bulk of maintenance.