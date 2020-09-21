Bellows Falls to reconsider rules after mask-less 9/11 parade

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont town of Bellows Falls is reviewing its requirements for parade permits after members of the town fire department held a parade to commemorate the 9/11 attacks without masks.

Acting Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Charles “Chuck” Wise says he “foolishly” assumed people would be wearing masks when he issued the permit granted so the Westminster Fire Department could walk 3.43 miles through the community to commemorate the 343 New York firefighters killed in the 2001 attack.

Wise said when he got to Bellows Falls the morning of Sept. 12 to watch the walk, none of the firefighters were wearing masks. A representative of the Westminster Fire Department could not be reached for comment Monday.