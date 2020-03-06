Ben & Jerry’s factory sign deters potentially sick customers from entering

As worries of the Coronavirus spread, a famous Vermont factory is urging people to stay away if they’re experiencing symptoms of or have been in a situation where they could’ve caught the illness.

The Ben and Jerry’s plant in Waterbury has a sign on their front door saying to not come in, if you’ve recently returned from a high-risk country, or if you’ve had contact with anybody from a high-risk country. Also, if you have been exposed to anybody who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 or if you are experiencing symptoms of it yourself.

The company released a statement saying “With hundreds of thousands of fans passing through our doors, we feel responsible to do everything we can to make sure they have a happy, healthy tour of our Waterbury plant. A few extra precautions can make a big difference in keeping our guests and our employees safe and we feel they’re worth it”