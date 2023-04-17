Burlington, VT – Employees of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store in Burlington, Vermont, filed for a union election on Monday, following in the footsteps of service industry campaigns at Starbucks and Apple.

Meet the Herd! Get to know Scoopers United, the workers organizing the Ben & Jerry's in Burlington, VT, by reading our letter highlighting how we're exercising our right to form a union! pic.twitter.com/E4bQkFgpMV — Scoopers United (@ScoopersUnited) April 17, 2023

Should the workers unionize, they will become the first Ben & Jerry’s location in the United States to do so.

The company, founded by two former hippies, has a reputation for producing eccentric flavors and supporting social justice causes.

The drive for unionization at the company will be a test of its values, according to the workers. If successful, the workers will be represented by Workers United, an SEIU-affiliated union that won 300 Starbucks union elections across 36 states in a year and a half.

All 37 scoopers at the Burlington store have reportedly pledged support for unionization, according to a tweet by Scoopers United.

The motivation behind the push for unionization is to establish a seat at the table with management, according to union leaders.

The treatment of drug use in the store bathroom, including a summer 2022 overdose, and the addition of job duties without pay increases are other issues that workers are raising.