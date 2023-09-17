The manhunt for an attempted murder suspect from Bennington has ended with his capture, according to Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette.

When reached by telephone, the chief confirmed that officers took Zachary Dumas, 37, into custody just before 9:00 p.m. Sunday. Dumas had been wanted since September 8 on two counts: second-degree attempted murder, as well as assault and robbery. Police have not disclosed the name of the person he’s accused of trying to kill.

Chief Doucette said additional information would likely be available soon in the form of a news release. The Bennington Police Department said previously that Dumas had evaded them at least twice, even with Vermont State Police and New York State Police assisting them.