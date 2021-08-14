Bennington Battle Day celebrations return from pandemic break

Load the cannons, grab your flintlock musket and go to battle!

After the pandemic forced most of the events to be canceled last year, southern Vermont is celebrating Bennington Battle Day this weekend. It’s in advance of the Vermont state holiday itself, which will be on Monday.

Saturday’s events included a re-enactment of the Revolutionary War battle at the Bennington Battle Monument and the Battle Day 5K road race. Sunday will see the Battle Day Parade and the Bennington Historical Society’s guided walking tour of Old Bennington.

Bennington Battle Day commemorates an August 16th, 1777 battle in Hoosick Falls, New York. Colonial soldiers defeated a British force that had been sent to seize weapons and other supplies that were being stored in Bennington.