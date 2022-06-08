Bennington, VT — The Hannaford store at 141 Hannaford Square in Bennington is recalling lean ground beef products that were purchased on Tuesday, June 7 between 8 am and 11 pm, with the sell by date of June 8. The products may potentially contain foreign materials and all customers are asked to check if they have purchased this product and if so, can return the product to the store for a full refund.

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported and this recall is specific only to the Bennington store.

Recall product details: