Bennington sues opioid makers, distributors; other Vermont towns could follow

The town of Bennington has joined the hundreds of local and state governments around the country that are suing opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Bennington is seeking to recover the costs that the drug crisis has imposed on local police, courts, social services, schools and treatment centers, according to The Bennington Banner. The complaint names dozens of pharmaceutical companies, related entities and major prescription benefit firms.

The town is being represented by two law firms involved in similar suits filed in other states. One of the firms, Sanford Heisler Sharp LLC., began approaching Vermont municipalities earlier this year, including Manchester, Rutland City, Burlington and Springfield, the Banner reports.

Bennington is the first town to sign on, but it might now be the last. In September, representatives from 10 Vermont communities attended a presentation about the litigation at which Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd spoke.