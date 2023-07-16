Vermont State Police are trying to determine what led up to a deadly one-car crash on Route 7 in Glastenbury.

Dorothy O’Shea, 71, of Bennington was a back seat passenger in a northbound car. Troopers say the car left the roadway at the Glastenbury Road overpass and struck a guard rail.

O’Shea was not wearing a seat belt. She was thrown from the car and died at Albany Medical Center. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The driver has not been charged or cited. However, VSP is looking into what happened, so they’re asking you to call the Shaftsbury barracks at (802) 442-5421 if you saw anything.