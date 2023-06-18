Vermont State Police investigators are looking into the circumstances behind a rollover crash in Franklin County in which a teenage boy was killed.

The crash took place shortly before 5:00 a.m. Sunday on Water Tower Road in Berkshire. Carson Smith, 16, of Berkshire lost control of his pickup truck on the wet road surface near Route 105. He skidded off of the roadway, and the truck overturned several times.

Police say Smith was not wearing a seat belt. He was thrown from the truck and died at the scene. VSP is asking anyone who had any contact with Smith recently to call the Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111.