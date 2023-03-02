Errol, NH – New Hampshire State Police are investigating a crash into the Androscoggin River in Coös County.

The driver was pulled from the truck and taken to a local hospital where state police later pronounced him dead.

The victim was identified as James Novick, 51, of Berlin, New Hampshire.

Police say Novick lost control of his pickup truck on Route 16 Tuesday night and swerved across the centerline, crashing into the river.

Investigators are asking any witnesses to contact New Hampshire State Police Troop F at (603) 846-3333.