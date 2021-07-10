Berlin motorcyclist dies in Marshfield crash

Route 232 in Marshfield is open to traffic again after a deadly crash closed it for much of Saturday.

Vermont State Police said the crash took place just after 12:00 noon near the Groton Forest Road Campground. David Boswell, 43, of Berlin was heading south on a motorcycle when a compact sport utility vehicle hit him. Boswell died at the scene. A passenger in the SUV was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV was entering the road from a driveway at the time of the crash. Troopers said Wilbur Brown, 57, of Barre was the driver; they ticketed him for failing to yield.

Route 232 was shut down near the scene for nearly seven hours following the crash.