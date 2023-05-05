Berlin, VT – The Vermont Department for Children and Families and Berlin Police are looking for a 7-year-old boy and his mother. Berlin Police say they were asked by DCF to serve an Emergency Custody for the child, Marshall Herring.

Police say after receiving the order the child’s mother, Jerrica Herring, refused to tell officers where the child was. Police say Herring told them she would bring her son to the police station later that evening. Police say Jerrica Herring did not report as promised and is believed to be with the child evading law enforcement. A warrant for the mother’s arrest has been issued.

Jerrica Herring and her son Marshall, 7 Source: Berlin, VT Police Dept.

Police confirm Jerrica Herring is the niece of Jody Herring who is currently serving a life sentence for shooting and killing a DCF worker and three family members in 2015.

Berlin Police tell us there is some concern for Marshall Herring’s safety but adds that the child is not facing any imminent danger.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Marshall Herring or his mother Jerrica Herring is asked to call Berlin Police at (802) 223-4401.