Berlin, VT — The Berlin Police Department are searching for a male suspect who stole electronics from Walmart on January 9.

The suspect identified himself as “Lorenzo” to loss prevention but left before officers arrived to the scene. He was driving a black Hyundai Sonata with damage to the trunk and front end and a temporary license plate of 2937105.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male approximately 5’8” to 6’2” and weighs around 150 lbs.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey and black shirt, black jeans, black sneakers, black hat, and a red bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to call 802-223-4401 or 802-229-9191.