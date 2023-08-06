An unusual duo came together Saturday afternoon to spread a message about the importance of arts in Vermont. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and singer-songwriter Grace Potter hosted a town hall style meeting in White River Junction.

Dozens of people gathered on the lawns to hear Sanders, Potter, and young musicians discuss how to advance the arts and create more opportunities for young people in the field. The group emphasized that more work should be done to ensure that musicians have the resources they need to learn and thrive.

The event highlighted the need to fund art programs amid shrinking school budgets.

“School boards are making difficult decisions—whether they have a language teacher, whether they have the arts,” Sanders said. “Some of them are choosing not to have the arts…not only should we not be cutting back on the arts, we should be expanding them.”

Potter, who was born and raised in Fayston, discussed the challenges she faced as she started her career.

“I didn’t come from the ranks of esteemed institutions that crank out talented people,” Potter said. “I had to sort of claw my way through the mountains.”

She and the young musicians say music is crucial because it helps them with their mental health.

“It’s such a great creative outlet for me,” said Catherine Viner, a student musician who recently graduated from Rice Memorial High School. “Like when I can’t put things into words, I put them into songs.”

The group discussed how support for artists should start at the school level, with more music teachers.

“My music teacher worked really hard,” said Jazmine Bogie, who is a member of the nonprofit student band, Kingdom All Stars. “She worked at three different schools to make sure that we all could have a music teacher.”

Sanders urged community members to raise more awareness about the issue to their local governments.

“At the local way, it means tell the school board, ‘you know what, arts are important. Don’t get rid of the arts teacher,’” he said.

It’s a message that audience members seemed to appreciate. Many of them were artists or music teachers themselves.

“I thought it was a really important discussion,” said Anne D’Olivo, who teaches music both at schools and privately in Manchester Center. “The budget, it should be much more because people need to be able to express themselves.”

Meanwhile, the young musicians say it’s important for students to be included in these discussions.

“It was awesome to be able to feel like our student voice was heard as well,” said Liza Morse from Kingdom All Stars after the event.

At the end of the discussion, community members had the chance to ask questions and hear all the artists perform live. Sanders, Potter, and the students then drove up to South Burlington for another town hall at 4 p.m.