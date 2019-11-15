Bernie Sanders helps introduce Green New Deal for public housing

Two of the more well-known liberals in Congress are teaming up for a new green initiative.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez unveiled their Green New Deal for Public Housing Act Thursday.

The proposal would invest up to $180 billion dollars over 10 years to improve the federal public housing system.

The lawmakers say their plan would improve living conditions for nearly two-million people living in those homes.

“Our public housing stock has been neglected in far too long. In fact, unbelievably, in the midst of a national housing crisis, we are losing 10,000 units of public housing every year, how crazy is that?” Sanders said.

“It adopts the tenants of the Green New Deal, which is first to center front line communities that are impacted most by the climate crisis, that is, communities that are low income, communities that are of color, native communities, rural communities. We are going to center them. And that’s why we decided to go with public housing first,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sanders is not the only presidential hopeful who has put their name on the bill. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one of the co-sponsors for the legislation.