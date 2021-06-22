Bernie’s mitten maker lands a spot on game show ‘To Tell The Truth’

The nation can’t seem to forget Bernie Sanders’ mittens – even in June.

Jen Ellis, the woman who made the infamous pair, was recently invited to Los Angeles to play on the game show “To Tell the Truth,” hosted by Black-ish star Anthony Anderson.

“These are experiences that most people never have, so I feel really fortunate that this really strange event has afforded me these cool life experiences,” said Ellis.

Ellis is a second-grade teacher and mother in Westford, Vermont. She says her life changed after the inauguration of Joe Biden, when a photo of Sanders wearing a pair of Ellis’ repurposed wool mittens took the internet by storm. Ellis’ says her phone rang off the hook with interview requests; eventually, she had to disconnect it.

“It’s given me so much satisfaction to see something awesome happen, and I’ve gotten to meet so many amazing people,” said Ellis.

Her appearance on “To Tell The Truth” was her latest mitten-related adventure. Ellis was one of three contestants who sat before a panel of celebrities. There, she and two “imposter” candidates answered questions until it was time for Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander, actress June Diane Raphael and Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver Hudson, to choose the real mitten maker.

“They did an incredible job casting the imposters. One of the imposters was so much like me, by the end I just wanted to give her my ID, and be like ‘Here, you’re actually the real Jen Ellis. Because you are very believable,'” said Ellis.

Ellis says Anthony Anderson’s mother, Mama Doris, is also on the show. She was the only one to correctly guess the real Jen Ellis.

While she no longer makes her mittens, they’re still available to order through The Vermont Teddy Bear. Ellis met with the design team and showed them how to make the mittens. She requested that proceeds go to charity, and already, hundreds of thousands of dollars have been raised.

“They are very true to the mittens I made Bernie,” said Ellis. “It’s so great to be connected with a company like that. To know designers and people who work in all different parts of production. It’s so cool to see that process.”

A few months ago, those interested in buying a pair of Ellis’ mittens had to join a waitlist of more than 20,000 emails. Now, the waitlist is anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000.

“It’s given me so much satisfaction to see something awesome happen, and I’ve gotten to meet so many amazing people. I do feel like it’s been a win, win, win for everyone,” said Ellis.

Click here to watch the full episode.