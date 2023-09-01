A woman from Essex Junction is telling the world what’s it like to become internet-famous without even trying. Jen Ellis held a book signing Friday evening in Rutland for her memoir.

It was released in early May. Anyone who doesn’t recall who Ellis is can derive a big hint from her book’s title. It’s “Bernie’s Mitten Maker”.

“I compare it to being in a canoe in Alaska when a whale went underneath,” she said.

Ellis was teaching second grade in Westford in early 2021 when her crafting skills made her internet-famous. She said the experience was exhilarating, exhausting — and a bit scary.

“The surface of the water stayed the same, but — it was wonderful and also could have gone wrong at any moment,” she added.

President Joe Biden was inaugurated on a bitter cold day in Washington, DC. It was cold enough on January 20, 2021 that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders famously wore at the ceremony a pair of fleece-lined wool mittens Ellis crafted for him several years earlier.

Her sudden renown led to a whirlwind of local, regional and national media appearances. One of them came on a game show which airs Sunday nights on ABC 22.

“Yeah, (the producers of the) ‘To Tell The Truth’ game show flew me out to Los Angeles,” Ellis said. “That was really fun! And totally a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ellis has plenty of yarns to spin in “Bernie’s Mitten Maker”. The tales aren’t limited to her fame and the reason for it.

“The second half is about the sudden internet fame and everything that happened, but the first half is really about Vermont,” she said. “It’s about teaching, crafting, mothering, trauma, drama, all kinds of things. So, if people pass by the book thinking it’s just about the mittens, they’re missing quite a lot.”

Ellis has left the teaching profession; she says she was already considering doing so even before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Her memoir’s success has led her to begin writing a second book, a work of fiction.