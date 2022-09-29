South Burlington, VT — The electric aerospace company has announced they are expanding their operations to St. Albans.

BETA Technologies will be taking over the former Energizer Battery plant to create a new battery pack facility and expects the new facility will create hundreds of jobs.

“We are excited to establish our new battery facility in Franklin County and create more opportunities for the strong, skilled workforce here,” said BETA’s Founder and CEO, Kyle Clark. “The site’s proximity to our aircraft final assembly and manufacturing facility, which is currently underway at the Burlington International Airport, is an important part of our plan for integrated operations in this phase of the business. At BETA, responsible development and sustainability goes well beyond aircraft flight operations, and the opportunity to revitalize the St. Albans Energizer Plant for next-generation energy solutions is an important part of this approach.”

“BETA is an exciting, cutting-edge company that we’re thrilled to see expand here in Vermont,” said Governor Scott. “I’m very optimistic about BETA’s future, and I think their innovations can change the world. I look forward to Vermont’s continued partnership with them as they grow and create good jobs across the state.”