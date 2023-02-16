As electric transportation becomes more popular, test sites around the country will be necessary, and now students at the Career and Technical Division at Champlain Valley Educational Services can be part of the future.

Director of Career and Technical Education at CVES Michele Friedman said the school was thrilled to be approached by BETA to create a new partnership of teaching a certification course in how to become an Aerospace Coating Applicator Specialist.

BETA Technologies’ goal is to create a fully electric transportation system that is highlighted by aircraft and continue their growth in the North Country with the new program. BETA’s COO Blain Newton said they partnered with CVES because of their hands-on teaching approach.

Newton emphasized that hands-on learning is key to any part of building an airplane, especially the painting, which students here are learning to do. “They’re getting that hands-on component, safety, PPE, and then getting right into a lot of the skills that are aligned with the automotive collision repair program, but in relation to aerospace,” said Sherry Snow, Student Services Coordinator at CVES.

The main difference between the auto-collision repair course and the new BETA course is that this one must follow Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards, since the painting will be done on an airplane.

“There’s a lot more to it than just cleaning and spraying, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” said Beau Reeves, one of four students to be part of the new program. “Typically in a car you’d sand it once or twice and it’d be done, well with this you have to sand it multiple times, clean it multiple times, test it, and then probably re-sand it and do it all again until it’s absolutely perfect,” Reeves said.

Newton said BETA is looking forward to creating more partnerships in the North Country and continuing to grow its workforce.