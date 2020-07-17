‘Betty Little Art’s Park’ Construction Delayed

A NEW PARK IN THE NORTH COUNTRY HONORING A STATE SENATOR IS FACING A DELAY IN CONSTRUCTION DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS.



The city of Plattsburgh Common Council voted unanimously in favour of honoring State senator Betty Little, and her dedication to Plattsburgh and the arts with naming a soon to be park after her. What they did not anticipate, was how the pandemic would impact the project.

City councilor Steve Brodi says “Because of Covid-19 all the bids, every contractor now, just like here we’re overloaded and have too much work, if that’s hard to believe so they’re raising their – ya know its costing them more to do it.”

When completed, the ‘Betty Little Arts Park’ will include a three tier space with a water feature and sculpture garden showcasing local artwork

Senator Little has held a seat representing the 45th senate district since being elated in 2002. She announced her retirement earlier this year that will take effect in December.

Little says she is honored about the park but adds she wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for all of the support through the years.

“And that is what I want to do is to say thank you. People are uh thanking me, and you know it’s a little bit embarrassing because this is my job. This is what I felt we should be doing, and would do, and I would never have this job if people had not had confidence in me, and voted for me, hadn’t supported me in so many different ways. And they have been so kind to me too.”

The project for the park is halted for now, but the city council assures that they will be sending out another bid come fall, and hope to have construction up and running by Spring 2021.