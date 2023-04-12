Fairfax, VT – Bellows Free Academy in Fairfax has canceled classes and all school activities for Thursday after a reported threat.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Vermont State Police are investigating after a middle-school student said she received an anonymous call on her cellphone from a person who threatened violence at the school.

According to the school, the student received the call around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. She reported the call to a school resource officer.

Law enforcement was called, the school was secured and students were dismissed.

After-school activities were canceled for Wednesday.

According to Vermont State Police, no evidence has been found to indicate the threat was credible. However, Vermont State Police & the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating where the threat came from.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993 or leave an anonymous tip online.