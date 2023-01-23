One Vermont High School has banned its fans from attending basketball games indefinitely after an alleged racist incident last week.

This latest incident happened during a boys basketball game between BFA Fairfax and Milton last week. It’s the latest of a recent span of alleged racial incidents throughout Vermont high school sports.

The game was played at BFA. According to the district, one of the Milton players says a BFA fan directed a racially charged word at him as students went onto the court after the final buzzer.

The Superintendent also said there were quote ‘negative interactions’ between adult fans and Milton athletes after the game.

Both schools officials are investigating and the Vermont Principals Association is assisting. Meanwhile, BFA Fairfax is banning fans from its boys basketball games for the time being.

An official from the VPA is calling the incident very disappointing.

“We have to remember that we’re working with kids when we’re watching their sports,” says Lauren Thomas, the Assistant Executive Director of the VPA. “You would never talk to a kid the way that some of our fans are shouting out from our fan bases. They’re kids, they’re under 18, that’s exactly what they are. We’re education based athletics in the state of Vermont and we’re teaching through sports. We need to be able to allow kids to learn lessons from sports free of hate speech and adversity.”

In a statement, the Superintendent of Franklin West Supervisory Union says we can not and will not tolerate the use of racial language on our school grounds at any time. The letter goes on to say that all student athletes have a right to a safe and welcoming experience before, during and after their sporting event.

We tried reaching out to the Milton School District for comment but we never heard back.