Burlington, VT–

The message was clear “hate has no place here!” The Burlington High School girl’s basketball team showed solidarity, in response to recent incidents statewide. Tuesday night, at a game at Patrick gym, was the first time CVU and BHS met since the apparently racist TikTok video. Burlington players wore plain black shirts with “BHS” on the front, and “Hate has no place here” on the back. Players read aloud a statement asking for accountability.

