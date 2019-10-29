BHS girls’ soccer team honored for equal pay activism

BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Burlington High School girls’ soccer team was recognized by the Burlington City Council on Monday for their activism in the equal pay movement.

Earlier this month during a goal celebration, four players celebrated by lifting up their normal jerseys to reveal shirts emblazoned with the #EqualPay logo. Each player received a yellow card, but their message got nationwide attention. They’ve sold over 3,000 of the shirts and profits will be used to support women’s programs in Vermont.

On Monday, city councilors and Mayor Miro Weinberger donned #EqualPay shirts as the entire team was recognized as “change makers, influencers, and role models.”

Councilor Joan Shannon read the official resolution, and commenced the celebration.

“We too have rules in this council chamber about excessive celebration and I think it’s time we all take a yellow card,” Shannon said.

In addition to their successful campaign off the pitch, the team is preparing to host CVU in the semifinals on Wednesday at 3 pm.