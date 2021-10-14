BHS homecoming halftime features a drag show in support of LGBTQ+ community

Burlington’s annual homecoming game might look a little different Friday night. Halftime entertainment will feature a drag show, in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I wanted to be a part of it because it’s an empowering way to express yourself,” Sage Windorf, a freshman said. “Especially with so many awesome people.”

It will take place at the old Burlington High school. Andrew Levalley is an English teacher at BHS and adviser for the school’s Gender-Sexuality Alliance. Levalley said the event will run similar to a fashion show.

“People walking down a catwalk posing, working the crowd and just being fabulous,” Levalley said.

Levalley said it’s a moment for everyone to consider how we think about gender.

“As somebody who was LGBTQ in high school or identified as LGBTQ in high school, it was hard,” Levalley said. “Now being a teacher in high school this is a moment for the LGBTQ community to carve out a space in high school and be proud.”

Principal Lauren McBride said it’s important to spread awareness of the different identities.

“By having a drag ball, it provides us as a school the ability to embrace our LGBTQ + students, faculty and staff and our community members,” McBride said.

Twelve faculty and staff members will participate along with about 15 students.

“It shows people that we are here to support them and that we are all together as a community,” Summer Clark, a freshman said.

With some of the recent verbal attacks at high schools, Levalley said this is a moment where they are putting trust into the community.

“I know our students, I know our faculty and staff and I believe the majority are going to be louder,” Levalley said. “They are going to be more supportive than the few people that might be there that disagree.”

While this is the halftime drag show at BHS the school said it won’t be the last. They are hoping to do something like this again in the future.

The game starts at 7 p.m.