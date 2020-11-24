BHS sets up temporary in-person classes at Edmunds

Today was the first day Burlington High School students attended classes at Edmunds Middle and Elementary School.

Half of the students will go in the morning on Wednesdays, and the other half in the afternoon. Emmanuel Kofi Amoah is a math teacher at BHS. He believes it’s beneficial to have the students learning in person.

“The interactions that we are having so far, it’s not something we can replicate online,” said Amoah.

Edmunds is open for the high school students because the elementary and middle school students are all remote on Wednesdays. Amoah said it was great to see the students face to face.

“I feel like I already had a connection with them, it doesn’t take us a long time to start working on our problems,” Amoah said.

Senior Anessa Conner said she had first day of school jitters all over again.

“I kind of have the feeling of being a freshman, wandering around not knowing where I am going,” Conner said.

Conner said she was happy to see her friends and teachers. It was hard for her to learn virtually.

“Being able to sit in a chair and look at your teacher face to face is something that you forgot you needed,” Conner said.

Senior Ayden Flanigan said he’s excited for any opportunity to be in person because online learning has been difficult.

“I think that everyone has had trouble with doing the online classes, it’s almost impossible to really retain any information that you get from online classes,” Flanigan said.

Flanigan missed the socialization aspects of being in school.

“Not even just being able to see friends but being able to see faces you didn’t even know you missed,” Flanigan said.

Before students can head over to class, their temperature is taken. Principal at BHS, Noel Green believes it’s vital to be learning in person, while making sure everyone stays safe.

“Step by step we are going to move our students forward, and we are going to get them back in person and get back to the BHS way,” Green said.

BHS is set to move to the former Macy’s building downtown in early 2021.