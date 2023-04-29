A competitor in a bicycle race has died in the Northeast Kingdom after crashing into a truck during the race.

Richard Wanstall, 54, was from Marblehead, Massachusetts. He was pedaling south on Brook Road in Burke shortly before 9:30 Saturday morning. Vermont State Police say he crossed the center line near Carter Road and hit an oncoming truck head-on.

Wanstall died at a hospital. Troopers are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, but the truck driver had not been charged or cited as of Saturday night.