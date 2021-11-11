Biden to visit New Hampshire one day after signing bipartisan infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House, on Nov. 6, 2021, in Washington. When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for Biden, the city is the first stop on what will likely be a national tour to showcase the value of his agenda. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The White House announced Thursday that President Biden will travel to Woodstock, New Hampshire, next week to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill recently passed by Congress.

Biden is expected to sign the bill Monday, one day before he visits a bridge in Woodstock, the White House said. The historic legislation, which passed with 13 Republican votes, invests $110 billion in roads, bridges, and major projects, $66 billion in the nation’s rail system, $39 billion in public transportation and $65 billion to update the nation’s power grid.

The package also includes hundreds of billions of dollars to fight climate change. The White House says Biden will discuss how the bill will grow the economy and create jobs during Tuesday’s visit.