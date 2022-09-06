Burlington, VT — While biking is considered a popular activity in Burlington, the recent rise in bike thefts has UVM students and faculty concerned.

“Bikes are a popular and healthy way to travel. I know it’s very popular in Vermont and across New England,” said Tim Bilodeau, Chief of the UVM Police.

“I really enjoy riding my bike,” said Jill Sarazen, Green Infrastructure Collaborative Coordinator at UVM. “I commute to work when I can. I like that Burlington is a really bike-friendly place.”

Lately, bikes have been disappearing from the UVM campus and university police are reporting higher than usual bike thefts.

Elizabeth Bergamini, a freshman at UVM said she heard about one theft as soon as she arrived on campus. “The first night I believe someone had their bike stolen from one of the other halls.” Bergamini heard the news from a post on Facebook. “My mom saw it and let me know and told me to put it inside. I moved mine to one of the indoor storage units because I didn’t want mine to get stolen.”

Since the start of August, UVM Police has responded to 16 thefts, 7 of which happened in the last week of August. Seven of the 16 thefts have been recovered.

“We do thorough investigations into every bike theft and we’re actively looking for people who are responsible for taking them and hold them accountable,” said Bilodeau.

Bilodeau offers the following advice for bike owners. “One way is to get a quality lock and know how to use it like securing the bike frame, with the tire with a standard thing you’re locking it to that can’t move.”

Many in the UVM community have been taking precautions and buying quality locks.

I just keep a bike lock so someone doesn’t run off with my bike easily,” said Adie Irvin, a UVM student.

Bilodeau also encourages students to register their bikes on apps like LiveSafe and to use Bike Index.

Since June 1, police in the Greater Burlington area have responded to over 200 bike thefts, worth over $250,000. If you ride a bike in the Queen City, you’re highly encouraged by Burlington police to register it on their website.