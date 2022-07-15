Burlington, VT — Some residents are left without easy transportation this summer, as Burlington’s bike-share system is out of service. The Greenride Bikeshare is no longer running after its parent company, Bolt Mobility, ceased operations.

The shared bike program used to have 17 stations in Burlington, South Burlington, and Winooski, and was also overseen by the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association. On July 7, they received a brief email stating that Bolt was ceasing operations and laying off staff.

“I had reached out to them a few times afterward, and phone calls, and no response as of yet,” said Sandy Thibault, Executive Director of CATMA. “Certainly unfortunate the way it’s being handled.”

The program was a resource for those who don’t drive, as well as a tourist attraction. “The system was going really well, it was great for the community, we were expanding into neighborhoods, it’s great for the students that are here,” said Thibault.

Nic Anderson, the Senior Director of Planning and Operations at Champlain College, was on the advisory committee for bringing Greenride to Burlington in 2016. “The great thing about the bike-share system we made was that it was organized – it was a partnership,” said Anderson. “It was with the city, all three cities.”

Anderson said that although the bike share was successful in Burlington, it was brought down by other outside means. “Bikeshare is a really great asset for a city, it does provide those last mile connections, if you get off the bus, you can still get to your office, or if you don’t have access to a vehicle, you can get to work or back and forth,” said Anderson.

Thibault notes that there are still bike options for riders to use in the meantime as many local bike shops offer their bike rentals. “We’re committed to seriously looking at replacing this bike-share system,” said Thibault. “Bikeshare is a nice option that completes our network of transit and car sharing.”

Most of the bikes are out of battery and not operational for now, but CATMA is looking to find another vendor to provide a new bike share system.