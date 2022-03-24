Burlington, VT — Over the past years, Vermont’s independent pharmacies continue to close, but a bill aimed at saving them just passed the Vermont House. One such pharmacy, Vermont Family Pharmacy, has been there for the community for over 30 years, but looking ahead, the owner is nervous about the future of the industry.

“My dad started this store and we really enjoyed being in the north end of Burlington,” said Lynne Vezina, owner of Vermont Family Pharmacy. “That is where I grew up and I took it over in 2003,” Vezina admits that places like her business are hard to come by. Ten years ago, there were 50 independent pharmacies in Vermont, but now there are only around 16 left. “There are very few independent pharmacies left. It’s a very challenging business and if you are not doing something other than just filling prescriptions, it’s very hard to service.”

On Wednesday, a bill passed in the Vermont House that could help these pharmacies. It would limit pharmacy benefit managers’ control over pharmacists and provide more transparency about prescription drug costs to patients.

State Representative Mari Cordes who is sponsoring the bill said, “We have lost 50% of them in just two or three years, and the most recent one that we lost is in Brattleboro.”

One challenge is that pharmacy benefit managers negotiate contracts for prescription drugs on behalf of health insurance companies, employers, and unions. “Because they can drive health benefit plans and pharmacies to have to use medications that are on their own formularity that often costs more than the alternative,” said Rep. Cordes.

Vezina wants people to know that she is still open and there to help clients. “We have a long history with people, so if they have any questions we can help them out with that and we always have time for them.”

The bill is now in the Senate. New York, Michigan, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee have passed similar legislation.