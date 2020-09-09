Bill requires Vermont to meet greenhouse emissions targets

The Vermont House has concurred with minor Senate changes to a bill that would require Vermont to meet certain greenhouse gas emissions targets in the coming years and allow the state to be sued if it doesn’t.

The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who said he has issues with parts of the global warming solutions act. Scott said he doesn’t think making the state financially liable and from a lawsuit is the right approach.

The House concurred with the Senate amendment by a vote of 102 to 45 on Tuesday. Some lawmakers said now wasn’t the time to pass the legislation amid a recession from the coronavirus pandemic while others said doing nothing is not an option.