Vermont lawmakers are considering changing how K-through-12 students in small towns choose where to attend class.

Students in school districts that don’t offer their grade level can get public money for tuition at schools outside their district. Most go to schools in neighboring towns, but some go to private schools out of state or even out of the country.

If students choose to leave the Green Mountain State, Vermont Senate Bill 219 would restrict their choices to New York, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Quebec. The measure would include exceptions for students with special needs attending specialized schools to meet those needs.