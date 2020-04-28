Birchwood Terrace reports that a total of 16 residents have died of COVID-19

A long-term care and rehab facility in Burlington’s North End said Tuesday that 16 residents have died of COVID-16 since April 1, when an outbreak at the facility was first reported.

In a press release, Birchwood Terrace said a total of 57 residents tested positive for the virus. More than two dozen of those have been discharged from precautionary treatment and six others are still receiving care for the virus. The statement said 18 residents are being monitored for symptoms.

“As we share the victory in those recovering, we also share the sadness of those we have lost,” the press release said. “Ourhearts are with their families, and we will continue to do everything we can to support our families, care for our residents, keep our staff safe, and prevent further spread of this disease.

Birchwood has also reported 26 employees had confirmed cases of COVID-19; none of those cases has resulted in a fatality.

State health officials deployed an outbreak response team to Birchwood shortly after the first case was reported. Seven other nursing home and long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks, including Burlington Healt & Rehab, where a total of 40 residents and 29 employees have tested positive. Ten residents have died.