Cases of the bird flu have been found in Maine and New Hampshire, and while they have not reached the Green Mountain State, officials in Vermont want people to be aware of the danger and to take precautions to keep birds safe.

According to the National Health Service, the bird flu, or avian flu, is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds. The virus does not typically sicken other types of wildlife and is not viewed as a risk to people, but it can be deadly for domestic birds. The flu spreads quickly and can kill a whole flock if infected. Vermont officials want to make sure this will not happen to any farmer and Dr. Kaitlynn Levine, the Assistant State Veterinarian, says it is important to practice good biosecurity and to minimize contact between your birds and wildlife.

Dr. Levine advises to “have dedicated boots, coveralls, clothing that you only wear in your coops so that nothing is dirty coming in or out and keeping visitors to a minimum.”

While there are no current cases in Vermont, make sure to contact the State if you suspect something is wrong with your flock.