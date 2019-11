PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Black Friday shoppers arrived early in the evening at the Champlain Centre Mall in Plattsburgh, with several stores opening at 5 pm.

The mall itself opened at 6 pm, and General Manager Lisa Getty said there were hundreds of people lined up outside some of the mall’s anchor stores.

Local 22 & Local 44 was live from the mall Friday evening with a look at some of the deals and turnout.