Black Lives Matter Protest in Montpelier draws thousands

Middlebury, Montpelier, Newport and Rutland, are just a few of the Vermont communities that were playing host to protests on Sunday, in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota less than two weeks ago.

Protesters packed the State House lawn and marched through the streets of Downtown Montpelier Sunday Afternoon, stepping out against police brutality and social injustice, and calling for change. Organizers tell us, they were expecting about 1,500 people to show up, but in spite of the ongoing pandemic, they got more supporters than that.

“It means a lot because a lot of people in the state would stay silent, and I think that this means that even during this pandemic, people still care and wanna show up for what’s right,” says co-organizer Mary Ann Songhurst.

Especially people like Rajnii Eddins, who also showed his support at Burlington’s Black Lives Matter protest last weekend. “I want to constantly be able to support and affirm and empower folks to stand up for an issue in humanity. To confront white supremacy and to not tolerate it in any form, and to think more deeply about what equity looks like and what a system that really serves all human beings needs as well.”

With about 2,000 people showing up, Songhurst hopes these protests are a step in the right direction. “I think it means that we are going in the right direction to stop everything that’s going on regarding racism, police brutality, and racialized violence in America. I think the United States really is beginning to shift in to a new time.”