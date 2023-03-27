Road crews are scheduled to begin drilling and blasting work at the site of of the future Interstate 89 Diverging Diamond interchange in early April.

Blasting will take place twice a day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday thru Friday along US 2/7 between South Park Drive and Mountain View Drive. Depending on location, small rumblings and vibrations in the ground may be felt from the blasts, which the Vermont Department of Transportation says will not be loud and or cause buildings to shake.

Traffic will be halted temporarily on the US Route 2/7 and I-89 offramps during the blasting.

The work is being done to remove hard rock and ledge below the surface of the ground and is expected to go on for about two months.

You can follow the project’s progress at transportation department’s Project Website under Project Updates and on the Interactive Map.