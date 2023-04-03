Colchester, VT– Drivers can expect traffic and delays in the I89 exit 16 area as blasting for the Diverging Diamond Interchange project started Monday. It’s supposed to continue throughout the summer.

Now well into phase one for the DDI, traffic is seeing reduced lanes, delays, and planned roadblocks in the Route 7 and I89 areas going both directions.

The DDI is the first of its kind in Vermont and is expected to alleviate congestion and help the traffic flow.

Multiple phases of construction are scheduled, but crews are currently working to remove ledge under the roadway to accommodate new utilities, which requires the blasting, says Project Manager Michael LaCroix.

“Right now, it’s looking like we’ll have to do a blast between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. and right now it’s only one blast per day,” notes LaCroix.

“It could be two blasts per day depending on the location of the ledge that needs to be removed and how big the blast is going to be anticipated,” he adds.

But with the blasting also comes reduced lanes and traffic delays on Route 7 and rolling roadblocks on the interstate. Traffic will be blocked from time to time between exit 13 and 16 northbound, and between 17 and 16 southbound.

LaCroix says this is necessary to continue the project. “We’ll be reconstructing the underground utilities and finishing the retaining walls under the bridges,” he says.

LaCroix notes when the blasts happen, traffic will only be delayed for about 10-15 minutes. But the high volume of traffic during peak travel times can still be frustrating.

“Unfortunately, there’s no good detour to avoid this area, but if folks could plan their commute in advance to drive around the best they can, please do so. For folks that do need to work and shop in this area, we do ask that folks give themselves some extra time,” LaCroix says.

Phase two of construction will start in 2024. LaCroix urges drivers to travel through the construction zone cautiously, especially during rush hours.