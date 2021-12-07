For those who are blind, the pandemic brought on challenges you might have never even thought about.

The Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a non-profit dedicated to helping Vermonters with vision loss. Jerry Doody has been blind since birth.

“I was born in the 1950s when incubators were not perfected,” Doody said. “And now I have retinopathy of prematurity.”

The pandemic brought many challenges.

“For me the social distance when I was walking on the street,” Doody said. “In the beginning it was very difficult because people would walk up to me and I had no idea they were there.”

Tom Frank is legally blind.

“Started to go bad when I was in the army, when I was around 21-years-old,” Frank said. “It’s got progressively worse for the next 50 years.”

He said it took time to accept it and feel confident.

“People are afraid that people are looking at you,” Frank said. “My answer is how do you know, you can’t see them.”

Visually impaired people experience loneliness at higher levels compared to the general population, but the pandemic only made it worse. Director of Adult Services, Daniel Norris, knows about the need first hand. he too is legally blind.

“Vision loss is a disability of access, it disconnects you from the environment around you,” Norris said. “If you look statistically studies have shown that you have higher rates of depression among people who are visually impaired.”

Doody wants people to know, communication is key.

“Please talk to us and ask if you see something, it’s always nice to have someone say hello,” Doody said.