Rutland, VT– An annual summer event is coming up this week all for a good cause. The American Red Cross’ Mini Gift of Life Blood Drive is returning to Rutland on Tuesday, but it’s still looking for donors to make appointments.

Summer is a tough time for blood donations, as more Vermonters need blood than the Red Cross can supply it.

“The Gift of Life is something we do in the winter, but this is our Mini Gift of Life, and the reason we do this in the summer is donations for blood goes down in the summer but the need increases. Right now, blood is leaving the hospital shelves faster than we’re bringing it in,” says Lisa Fitzgerald, a donor recruiter with the Red Cross Vermont Chapter.

It’s the third annual year of the drive being named in the memory of Peter Giancola, a musician and Rutland community member who lost his battle with cancer in 2020 at the age of 53. Now, Peter’s daughters hope this blood drive can help the Rutland and greater Vermont community.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with the Red Cross for this annual blood drive,” says Grace Giancola. “A couple years ago when our dad passed, he had received so much blood. We knew we wanted to do something to give back,” she says.

Grace notes whenever her father received blood, he would become more like himself. Because of that, Grace has now donated almost a half-gallon of her own blood.

“Our dad was just amazing. He was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer in 2010. The doctors had only given him a year to live, but he survived 10 years, and less than 1% of people with Glioblastomas survive that long, so we were really honored and happy to have that extra time with him,” says Grace.

Mollie Giancola says her father never failed to be present despite his sickness.

“He was the best, he was just a very active dad, always at our events all the time, just very supportive and wanted us to do our best,” Mollie notes.

The drive is being held on July 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge and Franklin Event Center in Rutland. But it has more open appointments than expected.

“We really are struggling this year, it’s never happened before. We’re seeing it across the country, it is really hard to get donors out right now. But I have faith in the Rutland people. Rutland people are extremely loyal, they’re great, and I know they will pull through for us,” says Fitzgerald.

