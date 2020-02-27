Bloomberg 2020 campaign to open Plattsburgh office

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, speaks to campaign workers and supporters in Minneapolis, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, as he opens the first field office in Minnesota and meets with local community leaders and voters to share his vision for the country. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will open a campaign office in Plattsburgh in the next few weeks, leading up to the New York primary this spring.

A team of five people, including a regional director, will work out of the office. Several volunteers are expected to call the office home base as well.

“Our new campaign office in Plattsburgh highlights our commitment to reaching New Yorkers across the entire state, especially in rural regions that have often been overlooked by presidential campaigns,” said John Calvelli, New York State Director of Mike Bloomberg 2020. “With this office, we will ensure that all North Country residents will know about Mike’s record and vision for the future,” Calvelli said.

New York’s primary is set for April 28.

Bloomberg opened its Vermont headquarters in Burlington, earlier this month.