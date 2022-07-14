Williston, VT — At the Isham Family Farm, mid-July usually means it’s time for blueberries, however, this year is different. There are fewer blueberries on bushes and the reason is fewer bees on the farm to help with pollination.

“At first I noticed the growth,” said Mike Isham. “We had really good growth this year, from the bushes so I thought we were going to have a great year, but then I started looking closer and noticed we didn’t have as many berries. I think the lack of bumble bees we are seeing with honey bees as well across all the crops is a lack of open land, lack of their habitat also increased pesticide use.”

Andrew Munkres, the President of the Vermont Beekeepers Association says bee numbers have been dropping for years. “In the case of last fall you have a weather situation so there were poor conditions last fall it wasn’t awful but wasn’t great, so the bees going into the winter had poorer nutrition than usual.”

Not every farm is struggling though. John Adams, the owner of Adam’s Apple Orchard and Farm Market says they do not have a problem with their bees. “We have about 350 plants. They were heavily fruited we have been picking all day we just came up with I think 12 flats and there is more to come, there was no shortage of berries, I didn’t see any problems that are all done by natural bees.”

Isham wants to remind people how essential bees can be. “Most of the food that we eat today has been pollinated by either honey bees or bumble bees, so if we like to eat if we want to have food from farms we need to have a healthy bee population.”