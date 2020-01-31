Bluebird barbeques over 1,000 pounds of wings for Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is right around the corner. It’s all about the football, commercials, and of course, the food. Making it no surprise that it’s one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants.

Bluebird Barbeque in Burlington is cooking up twelve hundred pounds of wings in preparation for the big game. It’s a lot of work, and preparations began on Thursday and continued into Friday.

They say that they have amped up this years number, as they anticipate on selling more of their wings. “You know with super bowl weekend coming up, we’ve definitely kicked it up a little bit. We’re expecting to go through twelve hundred pounds of wings on Sunday alone, it’s one of our most popular items this weekend” says Dan Miele, who is in charge of cooking the wings. “It’s a great party food, and we’re really excited about it.”

Although they have lots of different flavors, their signature Pit Master wings are the most popular ones on the menu. Their recipe for those can be found here.

Bluebird Barbeque has been featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives for their Pit Master wings. The episode aired on Friday January 31st at 9pm.

For more information about Bluebird Barbeque, you can click here.