Bodies of missing boaters found in Crystal Lake in Barton

Vermont State Police are waiting for autopsy results on the bodies of two people that were found early Sunday morning in Crystal Lake in Barton.

Investigators said the two were a man and a woman. Their empty pontoon boat was found adrift on the water shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday with a cell phone and a wallet inside. Their names won’t be available until after their families are notified. Thus far, their deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

The two are believed to have set out on the lake at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon, along with a dog. The dog has not been found.

Troopers are asking you to call the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 if you know anything else about what happened.