St. Johnsbury, VT — Vermont State Police have announced that search crews located a body on Tuesday morning that could be that of Richard C. Gammell Sr., who had been reported missing since February 27. Two wardens with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife found the body along the banks of the Connecticut River, about three miles downstream from where Gammell had entered the river.

The body has been brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsy and identification.